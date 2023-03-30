Home » Cricket Home » Virat Kohli Shares Pic of His 10th Class Marksheet With an Inspirational Message, Check Viral Post

Virat Kohli shared a picture of his 10th class marksheet along with an inspirational message ahead of IPL 2023

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 15:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli smashing the ball hard in the nets for RCB ahead of IPL 2023 (RCB Twitter)

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli shared an important life lesson with his fans. Kohli shared with his followers a picture of his 10th class mark sheet on Thursday, March 30.

Like many other cricketers, Virat couldn’t complete his further studies after class 12th due to his passion for cricket. The 34-year-old would go on to cement his legacy as one of the greatest batters to grace the field of cricket.

Virat shared a snap of his 10th-class mark sheet which showed that he had passed the 10th standard in 2004. He studied at Savior Convent School in Paschim Vihar, and the mark sheet contained Virat Kohli’s marks in multiple subjects including English, Hindi, Science and Technology, Mathematics, Social Sciences and Introductory IT(Information Technology).

RELATED NEWS

Ironically, there was no mention of Sports in the mark sheet, a sphere of life where he was a prodigious talent. The former Indian skipper highlighted the same and shared an inspirational caption.

“It’s funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport," wrote Kohli on the Koo app.

Virat shared the picture as part of the ongoing ‘Let There Be Sport’ campaign of PUMA to increase awareness for sports among the citizens of India to promote sports as a method of learning alongside traditional subjects.

Virat Kohli’s return to form ahead of IPL 2023

After the talismanic batter struggled for runs in IPL 2022, Kohli is expected to light up the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign with RCB given his recent upturn in form.

While the Delhi-born batter had been going through a lean patch, he broke the shackles last year at Asia Cup, notching his first century in nearly two years, and since then he has amassed a total of five tons, three of which have come in the ongoing year itself.

Given Virat’s return to form, RCB fans will be hoping that the former skipper can rediscover his glory days and help end the franchise’s 15-year wait to win the elusive IPL trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take on Mumbai Indians on April 2 in their first match of the IPL 2023 campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

