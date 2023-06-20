'Forever Grateful': Virat Kohli Writes a Short Note on Completing 12 Years in Test Cricket

India batting maestro Virat Kohli posted a short note on social media as he completed 12 years in Test cricket on Tuesday. Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, is considered one of the best batters of the current generation. The batting maestro made his Test debut against West Indies in Kingston and it turned out to be a forgettable outing for him as he registered low scores of 4 and 15.

It took him some time to cement his place in the side as the century against Australia in 2012 completely changed everything for him. He became a mainstay in the Indian Test team and went on to lead the side when MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. Kohli ended up as the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history as under his leadership, India played a fearless brand of cricket. They won their first-ever Test series Down Under and also registered big Test wins in England and South Africa.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘MSD Wasn’t Competing Against DK, He was…’: How Dhoni’s Thought Process Made Him a Legend

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to express his gratitude for completing 12 years in Test cricket.

“12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful," he tweeted.

While the 34-year-old faced scrutiny for his below-par show with the bat in the recently-concluded World Test Championship Final against Australia. His shot selection in the tricky 444-run chase was heavily criticised by several cricket critics and fans. He scored 49 runs in the second innings before edging the ball outside the off stump to the slip where Steve Smith claimed a fine catch. India witnessed a collapse after Kohli’s dismissal as they failed to recover and were bundled out before the Lunch break as Australia won the match by 209 runs.