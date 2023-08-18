Virat Kohli Sets Internet Ablaze With Iconic India-Pakistan Pic to Celebrate 15 Years in International Cricket

Virat Kohli sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing an iconic image from the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup last year as he looked back on his 15-year journey in international cricket.

The 34-year-old played a blistering knock of 82* runs to help India pull off a memorable chase as Rohit Sharma’s men defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets. Kohli in his own way thanked the fans with a rather simple yet classic two-word post.

Virat in his post celebrating 15 years in international cricket wrote that he remained ‘grateful’ for having achieved so much in his stellar career.

Advertisement

“Forever grateful," read the caption of Kohli’s iconic post.

ALSO READ| India Asia Cup Squad to be Picked on August 21 in New Delhi; Rohit Sharma to Attend Meeting

Nicknamed the ‘chase master’, Virat lived up to his billing the last time India met Pakistan as the Indian team got off to a shaky start but Kohli’s magnificent knock laced with six boundaries and four maximums.

In just 52 balls, the former India captain helped his side chase down the required total of 160 runs, with Hardik Pandya at his side.

On this date, 15 years ago, Kohli made his first baby steps as he made his international bow in an ODI clash against Sri Lanka. While he would end up scoring just 12 runs in his maiden outing, it was the beginning of a new era of Indian cricket.

Advertisement

Virat would go on to become one of the most successful captains to ever lead the Men in Blue, leaving a mark on history with his aggressive captaincy, picking up some memorable wins, such as the miracle of the Gabba Test, among others.

ALSO READ| ‘England vs India in Final’: South Africa Legend Picks His Top-4 for World Cup 2023, No Place for Pakistan