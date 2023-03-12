Virat Kohli's 75th International Century: All The Key Numbers

Batting maestro Virat Kohli finally managed to end his Test century drought on Sunday by reaching the triple-figure mark on Sunday against Australia in the fourth and final Test match. Kohli showed grit and resilience to score his 28th Test century. It was a very long wait for the former India skipper as his 27th Test ton came way back in November 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test.

Several things changed between Kohli’s last two Test centuries as he was the skipper back then when he scripted history by scoring a ton in India’s first day-night clash. While he relinquished the Test captaincy last year and now plays in the team as a specialist batter.

Kohli fought the demons both inside her mind and on the pitch to showcase his class as he took 241 deliveries to reach the triple-figure mark. Meanwhile, he struck just five boundaries en route to his ton.

Virat Kohli’s 28th Test Century in Numbers

Most International Centuries vs a Single Opponent

20 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia

19 - Don Bradman vs England

17 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Sri Lanka

16 - Virat Kohli vs Australia

16 - Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka

Slowest Test Century for Virat Kohli (By Balls Faced)

289 vs England at Nagpur in 2012

241 vs Australia at Ahmedabad in 2023

214 vs Australia at Perth in 2018

199 vs Australia at Adelaide in 2012

199 vs Australia at Chennai in 2013

Virat Kohli’s Highest Test Score Against Australia

186 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in 2023

169 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne in 2014

147 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney in 2015

141 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide in 2014

Most innings between two Test 100s for Virat Kohli

41 innings between 27th & 28th 100s

11 innings between 11th & 12th 100s

10 innings between 6th & 7th 100s

10 innings between 25th & 26th 100s

Fastest to 75 International Centuries

Virat Kohli - 552 Innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 566 Innings

Most Test Centuries Against Australia

Sachin Tendulkar - 11

Virat Kohli - 8

Sunil Gavaskar - 8

Most Test Centuries Among Active Players

Steve Smith - 30

Joe Root - 29

Virat Kohli - 28

International Centuries on Most Number of Venues

Sachin Tendulkar - 53

Virat Kohli - 46

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Score

After reaching his century, a sedate Kohli took off his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from a Sunday crowd before kissing his wedding ring and looking to the skies in subdued celebrations of reaching the three-figure mark in Tests.

