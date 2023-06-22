'Whenever I Need Advice, Virat Kohli is Always There': Ahmed Shehzad on Bond With Indian Maestro

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad opened up on his bond with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and called him humble. Kohli, who is known for his aggressive attitude on the field, shares good bonds with players of other teams off the field.

Kohli and Shehzad started their career almost at the same time, the former is currently a modern-day legend while the Pakistan batter has been out of the national team for a long time now.

The out-of-favour Pakistan batter opened up on his camaraderie with Kohli and said that the Indian batter has always been there for him whenever he needs any advice.

“Friendship is in the sense that we both respect each other a lot. Whenever I need advice, he is always there. He has been kind enough, humble enough. I really respect him as a player. He changed dramatically over the years. When he was an U-19 player, he was quite chubby," Shehzad said on Nadir Ali’s podcast.

Shehzad further hailed Kohli for taking the Indian cricket team forward in the past few years and said the batting maestro has groomed himself in every respect to become a better player.

“Over the years, the way he has groomed himself, you know in every aspect of cricket, not just the way he plays, but the way he speaks, interacts with media. He played a big role in taking Indian cricket towards a new era, especially in Test cricket. Hats off to him. In my life since I started playing cricket, I haven’t seen someone who has adapted so quickly. I feel, his best is yet to come, he added.

Recently, the 34-year-old also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for completing 12 years in Test cricket.