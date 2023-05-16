Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Dinner Party For RCB Teammates

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketers were seen spending some quality time at Virat Kohli’s resto-bar in Mumbai last week.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma invited the entire squad for a dinner.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Bangalore-based franchise, the star couple can be seen welcoming the players.

Some cricketers were even seen rocking the dance floor at the party.

“Team Bonding at Virat Kohli’s resto-bar in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli invited the team over for dinner in Mumbai. These lovely visuals tell you how the little unwinding helped the team get together and create positive vibes heading into the business end of IPL 2023," RCB tweeted.

With 438 runs to his name, Kohli is currently scoring at a strike-rate of 131.53 in the 16th edition of the IPL. The star India batter has notched up six half-centuries in so far.

The former India skipper recently became the first player to score 7000 runs in the history of IPL.

After claiming 12 points from as many games, Bangalore are placed in the fifth position on the table. The Faf du Plessis-led side have two matches left in the league stage of this season’s IPL and will have to win their remaining games to stay alive in the playoffs race.

In their next game, Bangalore will be up against ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB head into the contest after thrashing Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs.

Du Plessis, Maxwell struck contrasting fifties to guide his side to a formidable total of 171 in the game. Later, Wayne Parnell claimed three wickets inside the Powerplay to hep skittle Rajasthan for 59.

“Everyone celebrating with real passion, that is very nice to see. (On the remaining games) Hopefully, we can set it up for that last game against GT at the Chinnaswamy. Today was really good for the team and I am sure everyone will be extremely motivated for the next two matches," Du Plessis said after his side’s impressive triumph against Rajasthan.

In their last league game of the season, Bangalore will be up against defending champions Gujarat Titans on May 21.