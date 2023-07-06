‘Kohli Said Something, it Brought the Best Out..’: Root Backs Bairstow to Go All Guns Blazing vs AUS

After witnessing the Australian supremacy on English soil and a controversial dismissal that isn’t stopping anytime sooner, the Ashes 2023 heads toward the third Test, starting Thursday at Headingley. Enough has been spoken about the ‘Spirit of the Game’ even since Alex Carey’s presence of mind resulted in Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre run-out. People in the other world continue to talk about it that Bairstow himself would be eager to move on and vent his anger out when he walks out to bat in Leeds.

Ahead of the next face-off, former captain Joe Root addressed a press conference and stated that the Lord’s incident has left Bairstow frustrated and he wants to right all wrongs at Headingley.

Advertisement

“You can bet your bottom dollar he will have the bit between his teeth. I don’t think he took it great. I don’t think anyone would, would they? He does thrive off things like this. You will be able to spot his mood a mile off," said Root.

ALSO READ| ‘Enjoy Cricket, Nothing More than That’: Joe Root Urges Crowd to Remain Calm at Headingley After Bairstow Fiasco

Root further explained how Bairstow has dealt with different situations during his career and going into the Headingly Test, the controversial dismissal at Lord’s might help him bring out the best of himself. The former England captain recalled the game against India at Edgbaston last year when the wicketkeeper batter smashed a match-winning hundred after getting continuously sledged by Virat Kohli.

“Go back to Edgbaston last year. Someone said something to him – I think it was Virat Kohli – and it brought the best out of him. Let’s hope that happens again," Root said.

Advertisement

Bairstow was on 13 off 60 balls but he shifted gears after the verbal interaction with Kohli and notched the triple figures in the next 59 balls.

“There is always something like this in these big series and this one would have to involve Jonny," Root added.

ALSO READ| ‘We Beat India…’: Basit Ali Reacts to Sourav Ganguly’s India-Pak Matches ‘One Sided’ Comment