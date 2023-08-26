Babar Azam Seems to Read Game Very Well, Which Virat Kohli Has Done For Over a Decade: Tom Moody

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody opened up on the big comparison between batting maestro Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. The two batting icons will lock horns against each other in the high-octane clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. 28-year-old Babar is often compared to Kohli who is amongst the greatest batters to play the game of cricket. The Pakistan captain holds the top spot in ICC ODI Rankings as he has performed consistently well in the 50-over format for the past couple of years. The onus will be on him to help his team achieve glory in the upcoming multi-nation tournaments.

While Kohli regained his form last year during the Asia Cup and since then he has been scoring well across formats. The batting maestro has already scored a couple of centuries this year in ODIs.

Moody said that Babar reminds him of Kohli as the two approach the game the same way and play authentic cricket shots.

“I think absolutely he is. He does remind me very much of Virat Kohli, the way he goes about his business. He plays authentic cricket shots. He seems to understand, read the game very well, which Kohli has done for over a decade. He is a good chaser as well, like Virat Kohli has proven to be over many, many years," Moody said on Star Sports.

Moody feels that it’s tough to pick who is going to have a better Asia Cup amongst the two as both of them will be under pressure to take their team over the line.