'I Can Get Kohli Out Easily': Ex-PAK Pacer Calls Babar Azam 'More Technically Sound' Than Virat

Former Pakistan bowler Rana Naved opined that Babar is more ‘technically sound’ than Kohli, citing the former Indian skipper’s rough patch before making a comeback last year

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 18:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli vs Babar Aam – the endless debate on Asian batting supremacy continues with the two stalwarts being the highlighting. The Pakistan skipper has been dominating the charts in ODIs as the No. 1-ranked batter in the world. As the World Cup 2023 approaches, he would likely be the key in Pakistan’s campaign at the mega ICC event. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has already created his own legacy and continues to rule the world of cricket with his remarkable stroke play.

But time and again, a parallel between the two stalwarts is being drawn by the experts and the fans. Recently, former Pakistan speedster Rana pacer Naved-ul-Hasan compared the two cricketers and rated Babar above Kohli.

Speaking on Nadir Ali Podcast, Naved opined that Babar is more ‘technically sound’ than Kohli, citing the former Indian skipper’s rough patch before making a comeback last year.

“Whenever we compare Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, I always say Babar is more technically sound than him, and this is why he has rare failures. Kohli struggled recently for a year or year and a half because he is a bottom-handed player, and when these players fail it lasts longer," said Naved on the podcast.

The former Pakistan pacer stated that Virat has more shots in his textbook than Babar. But despite the limitation, the latter makes the most of what he has.

“Babar is technically sounder but Kohli has more shots than him. However, Babar makes good use of his limited shots."

“The reason Kohli has more shots than Babar is that the pitches in India are superb for batting, he plays in the IPL where he faces world-class bowlers," he said.

    • Naved further asserted that it would be easier for him to dismiss Kohli between the two.

    “If I was in my old rhythm, then between the two I can get Kohli out easily. I had good outswing so I would have gotten him caught at slips or the wicketkeeper," he added.

    first published: July 17, 2023, 18:32 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 18:51 IST
