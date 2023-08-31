'When I Met Virat Kohli During 2019 World Cup..': Babar Azam Narrates Unheard Tale, Says 'Learned a Lot..'

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the most legendary cricketers to play the sport in the modern era, and no wonder the duo have a lot of respect for each other. On many occasions, both Babar and Virat have been all praises for one another. During a recent interview, the Pakistan batter revealed how Kohli generously helped him during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Ahead of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2023 opening game against Nepal, Babar thanked Virat saying that when a player of Kohli’s stature praises someone, it gave the Pakistan captain a lot of ‘confidence’.

The talismanic number 1 ranked ODI batter helped Pakistan register an emphatic victory over Nepal, he himself smashed 151 runs, which is the second-highest individual total in Asia Cup history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘This is a Rare Instance of..’: R Ashwin Decodes Mohammad Rizwan’s Run Out in Asia Cup Opener

Before the fixture on Wednesday, Babar sat down for a chat with Star Sports, revealing a conversation he had with Virat Kohli that helped the Pakistan batter.

“When I met Virat Kohli during the 2019 World Cup, he was at the peak of his power, he’s still at his peak. I asked him a few questions, he generously explained. I’ve learnt alot from him," said Babar.

The 28-year-old added, “It feels good, when someone says something like that, what Virat said about me is a very proud thing. I got a lot of confidence from what he had said about me."

Watch:

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Yeah My Boy’: Tilak Varma Overjoyed as Dewald Brevis Makes South Africa Debut, SKY Shares Video | WATCH