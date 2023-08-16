'When I Was Coach, Might Have Discussed With MSK Prasad of Virat Kohli Batting at Four': Ravi Shastri

Team India is facing a big conundrum in the middle order ahead of Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 as there is still uncertainty over KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s availability. The team management has tried several options in the middle order in recent times but they have yet not found an ideal combination. The number 4 conundrum is not a new thing in Indian cricket as they faced the same during the 2019 ODI World Cup after Ambati Rayudu was dropped from the squad.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed that he had a chat with then-chief selector MSK Prasad for using Virat Kohli at number 4 during 2019 World Cup.

Advertisement

“If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four in the interest of the side. You know, there were times I thought of it. Even in the previous two World Cups, when I was coach in 2019, I thought I might have discussed that with MSK [Prasad] as well of him batting at four just to break that top heavy line up," Shastri told Star Sports.

The former coach pointed out that if the top-order fails then it’s good to have a batter like Kohli at number 4 to stabilise the innings.

“You know, because if we lost two or three at the top, we were gone and it was proved so. Just for that experience… And if you look at Virat Kohli’s record, he is good enough at number four," said Shastri.