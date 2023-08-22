'Virat Kohli Thinks He's The Best Bowler in The Team': India Teammate's Hilarious Revelation

He might be one of the greatest batters to have played the game but in his mind, Virat Kohli has no doubt he’s the best in the business when it comes to rolling his arm over.

Confused?

Kohlo thinks he’s the best bowler in the tea if his India teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar is to be believed. However, the also adds that they are always worried the India star could end up injuring himself due to his bowling action.

“Virat Kohli thinks he’s the best bowler in the team," Bhuvneshwar said during an event in Mumbai on Monday. “We’re always scared when he bowls as he could get injured due to his bowling action."

A fiery character on the field, Kohli never shies away from giving it back to opponents and that means, he’s been part of several heated on-field moments at international level and in IPL.

Remember the kerfuffle that began after Kohli and Gautam Gambhir exchanged words following a tense IPL 2023 contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

No wonder that Bhuvneshwar was quick to suggest wrestling as an alternative career for Kohli if he hadn’t followed his dream of becoming a cricketer.

“He would have been a wrestler if he was not a cricketer," Bhuvneshwar said.

With 76 centuries across formats, Kohli is the second on the list of all-time century makers in international cricket history, right behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who ended his career with 100 such scores.

There was a period when Kohli matching and even breaking Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds but a long century drought means it looks a distant possibility now.

However, there’s one Tendulkar record that Kohli could make his own.