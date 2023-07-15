Virat Kohli's Hilarious Antics: From Brutal Dig at Jomel Warrican, to Lying in 'Attention' Position | WATCH

Team India kicked off the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) on a sublime note, having defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first match. During the second innings of the West Indies, star India batter Virat Kohli was spotted in a sarcastic mood at Windsor Park in Dominica.

In a viral video, Kohli was seen lying down on the field as he pretended to be in an attention position. Known to be as passionate as they come, the 34-year-old was in a chill mood through the first Test.

Advertisement

In a separate video, also going viral, Kohli’s hilarious chirp was caught on cameras as the former India captain launched a brutal dig at Jomel Warrican.

ALSO READ| Watch: Virat Kohli’s Cheeky Reaction After Ravindra Jadeja Escapes ‘Vicious’ Delivery, Asks For Helmet

The video shows Warrican trying to hit the ball beyond the boundary but he mistimed the shot completely and the ball dropped just short of an Indian fielder. Thanks to the Stump mics, Kohli can be heard saying, “Yeh kaunsi batting kar raha hai…"

Virat Kohli has managed to script a big comeback after experiencing a massive run drought in recent times. Kohli played a fine knock in the first Test against West Indies, scoring 76 runs off 182 balls in the first innings.

Advertisement

Centuries from debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma helped India in reaching a massive total of 421 runs. Jaiswal was also adjudged Man of the Match for his terrific batting in the series opener.

ALSO READ| How Does WTC 2023-25 Points Table Read After India’s Commanding Win Over West Indies in 1st Test?