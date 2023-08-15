'Chutti Hai Fir Bhi..': Virat Kohli Hits the Treadmill on Independence Day, Trains for Asia Cup | WATCH

There are no off days for Virat Kohli, the former India captain shared a video as he hit the treadmill on Independence Day 2023 as he continues his preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Kohli was left out of India’s recently concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies, and he will play no part in the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland.

Considering the workload management of the 34-year-old, BCCI gave the talismanic batter some time off, but even on holidays Kohli is making sure to remain in great shape ahead of the upcoming tournaments.

The former Indian captain took to Instagram and shared a video of himself running on the treadmill along with an inspirational yet witty caption as he hit the gym even on a holiday.

Advertisement

“Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega," read the caption. In just over 30 minutes, the post from Kohli garnered more than 1 million likes and more than 14k comments.

ALSO READ| ‘I Felt That Way Playing in England’: R Ashwin Says County Stint Will Teach Prithvi Shaw About Life And Work Ethic

The Delhi-born batter played no part in the last two ODI matches on the Caribbean tour, and therefore, he himself would be gunning to return to action against Pakistan in India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2.

Kohli has a strong fan following of 256 million followers on Instagram, and recently, reports had claimed that he rakes in ₹11.45 crore from each of his sponsored posts after which the legendary cricketer himself issued a clarification regarding the same on X.

Advertisement

ASLO READ| IND vs IRE 2023: Jasprit Bumrah-led India Squad Leaves for Ireland Tour; Check Pictures