Virat Kohli Brings up Record 6th IPL Century With a Six, RCB Dugout Gives a Standing Ovation | WATCH

Virat Kohli smashed a century in 62 balls, his record sixth IPL century equalling Chris Gayle’s record for most tons in the history of the league. Kohli’s match-winning knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets as the chase master came up with yet another iconic knock.

Kohli smashed a six to bring up his century, got a hug from the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and the entire Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium erupted in joy.

RCB’s entire dugout bowed down and gave a standing ovation to the opening batsman who broke multiple records for fun, that too in a crucial must-win game.

Watch Virat Kohli’s century celebration:

It was a special night for Kohli whose 100-run effort not only helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, but it also ensured that RCB jumped to fourth place in the IPL 2023 points table.

The 34-year-old was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his heroics against SRH and it was game full of milestones for Virat.

He crossed the 500-run mark in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, while his opening partnership with Faf du Plessis now has scored the most runs in a single edition of IPL.

Virat also equalled Chris Gayle’s tally for smashing most centuries in IPL history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the required target of 187 with four balls to spare and the victory keeps them on course for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Heinrich Klaasen had earlier smashed a century as well, propelling his side to a total of 186/5 but Kohli and Du Plessis’ opening 172-run stand took the game away from SRH.