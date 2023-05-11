'For Every Lesson, Every Smack on my Head, I Want to Thank You': Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Note for Coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli is one of the finest batters to have played the game, achieving success in all three formats. Few have also called him the best batter across formats considering his surreal consistency.

Kohli might have reached the upper echelons of greatness but the talismanic batter has not forgotten his roots.

The former India skipper, currently busy with IPL 2023, has expressed his gratitude to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma through a heartwarming Instagram post.

Kohli shared a lovely picture alongside his coach and penned a touching note for Sharma.

The 2011 ODI world cup winner thanked his coach for believing in him right from the start.

The 34-year-old wrote, “For some, sport will always come second so I feel it is very important to celebrate those who believed in you from day one. I am forever grateful to Rajkumar sir who has not just been a coach to me, but also a mentor who has supported me throughout my journey. I was just a boy who dared to dream but it was your belief that helped me don the Indian jersey 15 years ago. For every bit of advice, every batting lesson, every smack on my head, every pat on my back and for carrying my dream as your own, I want to thank you."

Fans and followers have showered their admiration on Kohli’s post and praised him for remaining down-to-earth.

One fan wrote, “Best picture with a great coach. The blessing of god & your coach will always be there with you."

Another fan commented, “Salute to your coach, who made a normal Delhi boy the king of cricket."

“The king and the kingmaker," read one comment.

Kohli’s bond with his childhood coach Rajkumar is not a secret.

Last week, Kohli showcased his humbleness when he took a moment to meet coach Rajkumar during an IPL match between RCB and DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The wholesome meet and greet was captured on camera in which Kohli can be seen seeking his coach’s blessings by touching his feet.

Kohli will be be aiming to contribute heavily with the bat in RCB’s next match. The 2016 finalists will take on Rajasthan Royals in a must-win fixture on May 14.