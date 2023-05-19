Virat Kohli Does a Cristiano Ronaldo To Celebrate Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli brought up his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what was a wonderful exhibition of a batting masterclass. The talismanic Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter pulled off a fabulous 63-ball 100 to guide his side to a resounding eight-wicket triumph in Hyderabad. Following the sensational victory, Kohli and his fellow Bangalore teammates were spotted recreating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic peace of mind celebration at the venue.

Kohli, along with Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Wayne Parnell, were seen huddling together to pull off the famous celebration. A photo of Kohli and his teammates taking part in the popular style of celebration soon started doing rounds.

Fans were prompt in finding the obvious Cristiano Ronaldo connection.

This person still seemed mesmerised by Virat Kohli’s terrific knock.

Chasing a total of 187, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli stitched a solid opening partnership of 172 against Hyderabad. Kohli was the first Bangalore batter to be dismissed. The former India skipper smashed 12 boundaries and four sixes to notch up his first IPL century of the season. While Kohli managed to secure his hundred yesterday, Bangalore skipper Du Plessis produced a crucial knock of 47-ball 71. Earlier, Hyderabad wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen scored a terrific century to take his side to a formidable total.

IPL Points Table Update, SRH vs RCB

“I’ve never been a guy who tries so many fancy shots, because we have to play 12 months of the year. For me, it’s not [about] playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We’ve got Test cricket after the IPL, so I’ve got to stay true to my technique and find ways to win games for my team, something that I take a lot of pride in, and when I can make an impact in an important game, obviously that gives me confidence, gives the team confidence, and it just helps the team overall, which is something that I look to do," Virat Kohli reportedly said yesterday.

With 14 points from 13 matches, Bangalore currently find themselves in the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. In their last league game of the season, they will be up against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday.