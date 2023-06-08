Virat Kohli's Fan American YouTuber IShowSpeed Spotted at Oval Supporting India in WTC Final

American YouTube IShowSpeed attended Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia. Speed often praises Virat Kohli on his YouTube videos as he came to the Oval, London wearing the batting maestro’s number 18 jersey.

The YouTuber started trending on Twitter as the Indian cricket teams fans reacted after spotting him at the stadium supporting India. Speed was also seen having a photo with veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

IShowSpeed is famous for his videos on his YouTube channel where he reacts to sports-related videos as he is a self-proclaimed Cristiano Ronaldo fan. While in recent times he has also praised Kohli on his YouTube channel. While his videos got viral on social media for his bizarre reactions and pronunciations of players’ names.

However, it was not Virat Kohli’s day as he was dismissed for just 14 by Mitchell Starc. The Indian batting maestro was stunned by the bounce of the delivery and edged it behind the stumps where Steve Smith took a fine catch at slip.

Meanwhile, India found themselves in a difficult situation with the early loss of their openers after Australia posted a commendable 469 in their first innings of the World Test Championship final on Thursday.