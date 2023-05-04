IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir Taunted With 'Virat Kohli' Chants in Lucknow - You Won't Believe His Reaction!

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s brutal coming together during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants continues to remain a major talking point not just in the cricket fraternity but on social media as well.

Many former cricketers including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag reacted to the feud between Kohli and Gambhir after their on-field outburst on Monday urging the two icons to come out in peace.

Nearly 48 hours after Lucknow’s 18-run defeat to RCB, after which Virat and Gautam Gambhir nearly came to blows and had to be separated by other players standing nearby, LSG squared off against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium.

Fans clearly weren’t over the Kohli-Gambhir spat and a viral video showed fans in Lucknow mocking the Lucknow mentor with by chanting ‘Kohli-Kohli’. Gautam Gambhir’s reaction was also caught by the fans in a video that’s going viral all over social media.

With skipper KL Rahul injured during the clash against RCB, the 31-year-old was ruled out of IPL 2023 season and had to sit out the clash against CSK on Wednesday.

Krunal Pandya led LSG in the clash against Chennai, and the contest was slightly delayed due to rain. The home side lost five wickets early but they reached 125/7 after Ayush Badoni smashed an unbeaten 59-run knock before the rain gods decided to play spoilsport.

There was an interesting incident which took place at the Ekana Sports City as Gautam Gambhir was seen climbing stairs, fans seated in the stands captured the LSG mentor’s reaction while they taunted him with ‘Virat Kohli’ chants.

Watch:

Eventually, the match between Lucknow and Chennai had to be abandoned due to the incessant rain and the two teams shared the spoils.

LSG return to action on May 7 as they travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans, whereas Chennai Super Kings are set to renew their rivalry with Mumbai Indians on May 6 at the Chepauk.

