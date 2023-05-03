Will Make Sure Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other After IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has offered to broker peace between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The two legendary batsmen came face to face during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. Kohli and Gambhir had locked horns in 2013 as well, and on Monday, the pair of them got involved in yet another heated argument.

It was the biggest talking point after RCB’s 18-run win, as Kohli first clashed with Naveen-ul-Haq in the 17th over, after which he once again had a war of words with the Afghanistan pacer after the end of the match as the two teams exchanged pleasantries.

As per a report in PTI, an eye-witness who was present at the time on-field when the brawl unfolded revealed that Virat and Gambhir had a go at each other, with Gambhir warning the former RCB skipper against saying anything to his players whom the LSG mentor considered his ‘family’. Kohli then replied to Gambhir and told him to keep his ‘family’ at bay.

The situation nearly boiled out of proportion before Amit Mishra and the others came in between to separate the two of them. Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday posted a video on his YouTube channel urging Kohli and Gambhir to come out in peace, while the legendary spinner himself issued a fresh apology to S. Sreesanth for the infamous slap gate incident.

On Wednesday, Harbhajan said that he would ensure that Kohli and Gambhir meet and hug each other after the end of the IPL 2023 season.

“I’ll make sure Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir meet and hug each other after the IPL. The fight will end," said the ‘Turbanator’ while speaking on his YouTube channel.

In the aftermath of their brawl, the trio of Kohli, Gambhir and Naveen have been fined heavily by the BCCI, although legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar has demanded a more serious punishment, suggesting a suspension for a couple of matches to ensure that such an incident doesn’t repeat again.

