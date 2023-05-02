'Time BCCI-IPL Cracks the Whip Against On-field Misbehaviour': Former BCCI GM Calls for Strict Action

The former GM of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ratnakar Shetty, lashed out at the Indian Premier League (IPL) for ‘highlighting’ the ‘misbehaviour on the field’ between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir on social media.

After match number 43 of the IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, there was pandemonium with both sets of players and support staff clashing with verbal spats and heated arguments ensuing.

“It’s time BCCI-IPL cracks the whip against misbehaviour on the field during IPL matches as it can dent the image of the league. It was sad to see the videos on the social media highlighting these incidents," Ratnakar Shetty tweeted.

“BCCI really does not require such publicity," the ex-BCCI GM added.

Kohli was fined for his post-match altercation with Gautam Gambhir, as both were docked their entire match fee, while LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 per cent of his for breaching the IPL’s code of conduct.

Kohli and Afghan bowler Naveen were seen having sharp words on the field during the tense match as the former, who has often run into trouble with his aggressive approach, had to be restrained by opposition batsman Amit Mishra during the match.

After the end of the match, Lucknow’s Kyle Mayers had to be led away from an exchange with Kohli before other players tried unsuccessfully to stop a visibly furious Gambhir, Lucknow’s team mentor, from confronting him.

Kohli took to social media on Tuesday with a cryptic Instagram post quoting a famed Roman emperor and philosopher: “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth. - Marcus Aurelius."

Gambhir and Kohli, who played together when India won the 2011 World Cup, had a shouting match before Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis intervened.

Anil Kumble, the former cricket and coach of the Indian men’s cricket team and JioCinema IPL expert, too was not impressed by the conduct of Kohli and Gambhir.

“A lot of emotion goes in but you don’t want to be displaying those emotions here. This is important, you need to have a conversation. But this is something that’s unacceptable," Kumble said.

“No matter what, you have to respect the opposition and the game. Once a game is over, you have to shake hands and tip your hat off, not to the player but to the game because that’s something you need to respect. I don’t know what was spoken, some things may have been personal and you don’t want that on the cricket field. But with Gautam and Virat and the players involved, it wasn’t the nicest thing to see," he added.

