When Gautam Gambhir 'Gave Away' His Man of The Match Award to Virat Kohli, Old Video Trends on Social Media

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a war of words after match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

As the two Indian cricket stars from Delhi clashed, an old video resurfaced on social media showing Gambhir offering Kohli his ‘man of the match’ award.

The video is from an ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in 2009, in which Gambhir scored an unbeaten 150 as Kohli registered his maiden ODI century. Gambhir-Kohli stitched a 224-run partnership to help India chase down 316 for a 7-wicket victory.

Gambhir had opened up on the gesture to Kohli in a conversation with Jatin Sapru.

“I didn’t do anything I shouldn’t have done. You might go on to score 100 international hundreds, which I am sure he will because that’s the kind of player he is but you will always remember your first international hundred. I remember my first international hundred that was in Bangladesh and the first ODI hundred against Sri Lanka," Gambhir had said.

“So I wanted to make it special for him and that’s not something I or anyone else shouldn’t have done. That’s the kind of nature I have and that’s the kind of player he was. And what he has done, I am absolutely not surprised with what he’s achieved, and he’ll go on to achieve many more things," Gambhir had added.

On Monday, Gambhir and Kohli were then seen exchanging some heated words and players of both teams had to intervene and separate the two.

In fact, Kohli and Gambhir have a history of on-field and off-field fights. Matters first came head-to-head a few years back when Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders and Kohli was captaining RCB and the two players exchanged words on the field. They then reconciled and photos of them hugging each other went viral on social media last year.

However, three weeks back, videos surfaced on social media of Gambhir celebrating animatedly as Kohli got out during their first clash of the season. After the match, there were reports of the two players exchanging some words.

