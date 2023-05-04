Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Ugly Fight: Who's Footing the Hefty Fine?

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s ugly feud remains a major talking point more than 48 hours after the legendary duo came face to face against each other during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Kohli and Gambhir renewed their rivalry which dates back to 2013 when they first had a heated argument in one of the major controversies in IPL history.

After RCB’s 18-run win over LSG, the two icons were involved in a massive fight and had to be separated by other players around them. After the match, BCCI subsequently sanctioned both Kohli and Gambhir, handing them a 100% match fee fine.

One of the major questions which arises next is how much fine will Virat and Gautam pay, and who will be paying it?

Both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were guilty of Level 2 offence as per the BCCI, and considering they were fined for their entire match fees for the antics in Lucknow, the former RCB captain is set to lose nearly 1.07 crore since his total salary for a season is Rs 15 crore, calculated on a pro-rata basis.

The said fees is calculated for a 14-match season and if RCB qualify for the playoffs, and reach the final as well, Kohli’s per-match fees would be further reduced. The exact fine would be calculated taking into consideration how many matches RCB will play this season.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, whatever the final figure might be, expected to be near the INR 1 crore mark, it will not be paid by Kohli himself, instead, RCB will pay the fine.

A source close to the developments told Cricbuzz that RCB will be paying the fine imposed on Kohli since the franchise consider that players put their bodies on the line for the team and thus as part of their culture, it will be the franchise and not the player who will pay the fine.

This ‘culture’ varies within every franchise, and a similar case might happen in Gambhir’s case, whose salary wasn’t disclosed to the public, but whatever figure he earns as the mentor of Lucknow, the franchise is expected to pay for it and the fine is not expected to be docked from Gambhir’s earnings.

At the end of the IPL 2023 season, BCCI will send invoices of all the fines, disciplinary and for slow over rates imposed on each team, and then it will be the call of the franchises to deduct the amount from the players’ purses or not.

