'What is 100 Percent Match Fee?': Sunil Gavaskar Demands Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's Suspension After Ugly Fight

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir go back a long time, the two players who both played for Delhi share a tumultuous history and it almost felt as if the world went back to 2013 when Kohli and Gambhir first faced off against each other in IPL, but no, it actually happened, the two legends embroiled in yet another ugly heated confrontation which was the biggest talking point on Monday after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs.

Both Virat and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees, while Naveen-ul-Haq who was also embroiled in a heated war of words with Kohli multiple times was also punished by the BCCI.

However, former India legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that these kinds of incidents shouldn’t happen again and again, which is why he feels that severe punishment such as suspension for a couple of games should be handed to the guilty parties.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar pointed to the Harbhajan Singh slap gate incident, for which the Indian spinner issued a fresh apology on Tuesday to Sreesanth, urging Kohli and Gambhir to come out in peace.

“Well, I saw the visuals only a while ago, I did not see the match live yesterday. These things never look good. What is a 100 percent match fee? What exactly is a 100 percent match fee? If it is Kohli, who is on maybe Rs 17 crore for RCB, which means Rs 17 crore for a possible 16 matches, including the semi-finals, and finals. So you are talking about a crore of rupees. Is he going to be fined Rs 1 crore and more? Well, that’s a very, very stiff fine," said Gavaskar.

“I don’t know what Gambhir’s situation is, They should ensure that this is not repeated. You are hoping that this is not repeated because it’s such a stiff fine, such a stiff punishment. You want to play it hard, play it competitively," he added.

The legendary batter further added, “So, my point, do something which will make sure, these things don’t happen again. If it has to you know, like it happened with Harbhajan and Sreesanth 10 years ago, that you have to ask them to maybe step aside for a couple of matches. Make sure you do something that ensures that these things don’t happen and also something that will hurt the team. That’s a stiff one."

