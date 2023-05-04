Trends :DC VS RCB LIVEDC VS RCB Dream11CSK VS MICSK VS MI Dream11CSK VS MI Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » 'My Kids Very Well Understand Ben Stokes': Virender Sehwag Reacts to Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Spat

'My Kids Very Well Understand Ben Stokes': Virender Sehwag Reacts to Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Spat

Virender Sehwag urged Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to act responsibly after their on-field ugly spat in IPL 2023

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir need to act more responsibly feels Virender Sehwag (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir need to act more responsibly feels Virender Sehwag (Sportzpics)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to improve their on-field behaviour after the duo clashed in an ugly on-field spat during the IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat and Gambhir had earlier locked horns in 2013 as well when they were playing for RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, but almost a decade later, no love is lost between the two icons from Delhi.

Kohli also got into a heated argument with Naveen-ul-Haq and the trio of them were handed fines by BCCI as punishment for their troubles.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Sehwag meanwhile said that Virat and Gautam Gambhir are very well-renowned names in the nation, and their acts are watched by millions of kids who consider them their idols, and their on-field fights wouldn’t reflect well on the future generation.

“I switched off the TV once the match got over. I had no idea about what happened after the match. The next day when I woke up, I saw a lot of chaos on social media. What happened wasn’t right. The loser should quietly accept defeat and walk away and the winning team should celebrate. Why did they need to say anything to each other," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

RELATED NEWS

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

“I always say one thing, that these guys are icons of the country. If they do or say anything, millions of kids follow them and probably think ‘If my icon has done this, I would too’. So if they keep these things in mind, they would limit such incidents," he added.

Advertisement

Urging the BCCI to take strict action, including banning players who cross the line would curb such incidents which put the IPL under bag light as per Sehwag.

“If the BCCI decides to ban anyone, then maybe such incidents will happen rarely or not take place at all. Such incidents have happened several times in the past so it’s better to do whatever you want to inside the controlled environment of the dressing room," the legendary opener added.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

He continued, “When you’re on the ground, these things don’t look nice. My own kids can lip-read and they very well understand Ben Stokes. So that is when I feel bad. If you’re saying such things, if my kids can read it, others can too and tomorrow they will think that if they (Kohli and Gambhir) can say it, so can I."

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

first published: May 04, 2023, 11:12 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 11:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week