Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Slapped With Massive Fines After Ugly On-Field Brawl

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor, Gautam Gambhir, Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, and Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the IPL 2023 match.

A heated argument between Kohli and Gambhir ensued after the match between LSG and RCB. Kohli’s aggressive celebration of every wicket during RCB’s successful defense of a low total of 127 seemed to have triggered Gambhir.

This incident follows a previous clash between the two teams where Gambhir was seen shushing the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium after LSG’s thrilling one-wicket victory against RCB. After Monday night’s match, Kohli’s brief chat with LSG opener Kyle Mayers appeared to have further ignited Gambhir’s ire.

Advertisement

Watch: Tempers Flare as Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Get Into a Fiery Argument Before Being Separated

During the post-match handshake, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also seen arguing with Kohli, with Glenn Maxwell restraining him. Amidst the chaos, Gambhir appeared more animated and was held back multiple times from charging towards Kohli. Eventually, the two were separated by players, match officials, and support staff from both teams.

“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore," read a statement from the IPL.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured an impressive 18-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a closely fought, low-scoring encounter, avenging their previous loss in Bengaluru. With this victory, RCB climbed to fifth place with 10 points, while LSG slipped to third.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

In the first innings, a well-disciplined bowling performance from LSG limited RCB to a meagre 126 for 9. Despite a solid start to their innings, thanks to a 62-run partnership between skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, RCB struggled to build momentum as the LSG bowlers fought back brilliantly.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

Unfortunately for LSG, their captain KL Rahul suffered a major setback in the final delivery of the second over when he pulled his right thigh muscle while chasing a ball towards the extra cover boundary. Despite being unable to prevent the boundary, Rahul remained in considerable pain and was forced to leave the field. In his absence, Krunal Pandya took charge of the team.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here