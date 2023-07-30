'What Happened Between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir..': Kapil Dev Advices BCCI on 'Painful' Brawl

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s fiery coming together during IPL 2023 will go down in history as one of the league’s most infamous moments. The Indian duo had previously exchanged some fiery words in 2013 when they first clashed in IPL and exactly ten years later, no love has been lost between the two.

During the faceoff between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in May, Kohli got into a war of words with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Their fiery exchange was caught on cameras and after the end of the match, the duo squared off again while shaking hands.

Virat and Naveen continued to fire potshots at each other although the drama continued when Gautam got involved after which the two Delhi-born cricketers gave fans a dose of heavy nostalgia.

Advertisement

Ashes 2023 Live Score, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 4: England Target Winning Farewell to Stuart Broad

The fight didn’t put BCCI in any good light and it was a ‘painful’ one to watch according to former India captain Kapil Dev.

The legendary 1983-World Cup winner gave advice to BCCI and also touched upon the ugly altercation between Kohli and Gautam and how it can be avoided.

Kapil sat down for an interview with THE WEEK, wherein the veteran hinted how players these days have become ‘arrogant’ He shared plenty of insight into how the board can make sure the players remain grounded.

“They (BCCI) have to groom players to be good citizens also. What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the IPL, it was painful for me," said Kapil.

ALSO READ| ‘Our Last Chance, We’re Running Out of Time’: Rahul Dravid Explains Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Were Rested from 2nd ODI