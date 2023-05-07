Virat Kohli Generously Shakes Hands with Sourav Ganguly After DC Thrash RCB by 7 Wickets

Last month when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the Delhi Capitals (DC), in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 20, there were some awkward scenes on display at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The cameras captured Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli in the same frame. While the RCB player was fielding near the boundary line, DC’s Head of Cricket Operations was seated at the dugout with a palm face as his team was getting mauled by the hosts.

It seemed like Kohli gave a ‘death stare’ to Ganguly as RCB were on top of the game. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket reportedly share a cold relationship, ever since Kohli was sacked as the Indian skipper when Ganguly was the BCCI chief, and their statements on the incident contradicted each other. Later, a video also surfaced on social media in which Ganguly was seen jumping the queue, denying shaking hands with Kohli after the game. And after the recent altercation between the ex-RCB skipper and Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir, the fans must have speculated something to happen in Delhi as well.

IPL 2023: DC’s Salt Douses Fiery RCB

But to everyone’s surprise, it was a happy-go-lucky environment at Kotla on Saturday night. DC chased down a mammoth 180-run target with 20 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand. After the game, both Kohli and Ganguly shook hands with a smile on their faces.

On the other hand, Phil Salt and Mohammed Siraj, who had a verbal spat during the 4th over of DC’s chase, hugged each other warmly. The two had a heated exchange after the Englishman smashed the Indian quick for a couple of sixes on consecutive deliveries and followed it up with a boundary. Siraj was seen pointing his finger at Salt with a frustrated expression on his face. Warner intervened and tried to settle the issue before the umpire had a word with the players.

Earlier on Saturday, Salt came up with an outrageous display of ball striking as Delhi Capitals kept themselves alive league with a thumping seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday. Virat Kohli (55 off 56) completed his ‘homecoming’ with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror (54 not out off 29) came up with a career-best knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four.

Needing to win every game from here on to have a shot at a play-off berth, Delhi’s overseas batters played fearlessly to gun down the total in 16.4 overs.

