'What a Player': Virat Kohli Hails Wriddhiman Saha After His Blistering Knock Against Lucknow Super Giants

Batting maestro Virat Kohli heaped praise on Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha for his blistering half-century against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Saha took control over LSG bowlers and smashed them for boundaries at regular intervals to put Titans on top.

The wicketkeeper batter slammed 81 runs off 43 balls which was laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes. The veteran batter kept finding gaps at ease as the Lucknow bowlers struggled miserably to get the breakthrough in the first half of the innings.

Live Score GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Updates

Advertisement

Kohli posted a story on his Instagram story and wrote, “What a player" while lauding Saha for his astonishing batting at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

It was Saha’s first half-century in this season of IPL but he failed to convert it into the triple-figure score and was dismissed for 81 by Avesh Khan. The GT opener went for a big shot but was caught by substitute player Prerak Mankad. He shared a 142-run stand for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.

Quinton de Kock got a chance in place of Naveen-Ul-Haq in LSG playing XI while Alzarri Joseph replaced Joshua Little in the GT line-up.

“We will bowl first. It’s a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. De Kock is in, Naveen misses out," LSG skipper Krunal Pandya said at the toss.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘Tactically the Best in the League’: Sanjay Manjrekar Names 2 Most In-form Teams in IPL 2023

On playing against his brother, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said: “It’s an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today."

“It’s about expressing ourselves and not worrying about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here