'Virat Kohli has Got Great Work Ethics, You Learn a Lot When He's Around': RCB Net Bowler Anshul Kamboj

Virat Kohli has been a role model for many. The kind of work ethic the Indian batter possesses is something that everyone looks up to. Anshul Kamboj who was with the RCB earlier this year as a net bowler got an opportunity to bowl against Kohli in the nets.

Like many others, the pacer who had joined the RCB camp for the first time as a net bowler was all praise of the former India captain.

“Of course, you learn a lot when Virat Kohli is around. His body language and his work ethics are just amazing. I really used to feel very good whenever I was up against him in the nets. I always tried to impress him and showcase my talent in front of him," Anshul said while talking to CricketNext.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni’s Never-Heard-Before-Heard Tale: When MSD Stumped Chef With a Humble Request

Kamboj got an opportunity to spend time with some international and experienced players during his time with RCB and the right-handed player developed a special bond with Harshal Patel.

“Spending time with Harshal Patel was a next-level experience as well. He has played a lot of cricket so he shared his thoughts and how to deal with pressure in a particular situation. I also used to take feedback from him about my bowling. It’s only about how you back yourself in a given situation," said the 22-year-old.

Anshul plays for Haryana in the domestic circuit and cherishes the kind of journey he has had so far in his career.

“The journey has been really good and I have put in a lot of hard work. I started playing for Haryana in U14 and have played in all the age groups for the state. It’s been a great learning experience."

Quizzed about how important it is to keep fit considering the way cricket has evolved, the youngster was quick enough to answer that fitness is a necessity if a player wants to play for a long time.

ALSO READ | Australia Suffer Huge Blow as Star Pacer Gets Ruled Out of WTC Final Against India

“Everyone has to focus on the fitness bit, considering the way cricket is changing. If a player is not matching the fitness standards, it becomes difficult for him to have a long career," he said.

The former India U19 player also lauded the Red Bull Campus Cricket and how it has helped youngsters to showcase their talent.

“I have come here for the first time as well. I felt really good considering the kind of facilities we have got like the accommodation, the ground conditions and all. Everything is pretty good here so it’s been a good experience. Also, the good part is that we have some quality players playing in this tournament. So, we all are putting in a lot of effort which will eventually help us improve our game."