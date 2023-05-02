'Everything We Hear is an Opinion, Not a..' Virat Kohli's Cryptic Post After Spat With Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli shared a cryptic post on his Instagram stories after his verbal altercation with Lucknow Super Giants mentor ‘Gautam Gambhir’ and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants was filled with drama as Kohli got into a war of words with Naveen during the 17th over, and had to be separated from Gambhir after they came face to face following RCB’s 18-run victory at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Kohli, Gautam and Naveen have all been fined heavily following their on-field antics, and now the former RCB skipper has offered his thoughts on the whole fiasco but posting a cryptic message on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli’s Long-standing Feud Spills Over into Ugly on-field Altercation: A History of no Love Lost

Virat took his Instagram handle and posted a story which talked about ‘Opinions’ and ‘Truth’.

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," read the note shared by Kohli.

The 34-year-old was earlier seen celebrating Krunal Pandya’s dismissal with his usual on-field aggression, although he did blow a kiss to Lucknow fans, making a gesture to not remain silent which was supposedly a sly dig at Gambhir who had made a figure on the lips gesture to RCB fans after LSG’s win earlier this season.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

He was later engaged in a war of words with Naveen in the 17th over after which the umpires rushed to separate the two players, Amit Mishra also was seen in an animated discussion with Virat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defended the lowest total in IPL 2023 as they defeated Lucknow by 18 runs. RCB had scored 126/9, with Virat getting 31 and Faf du Plessis scoring 44 runs while the rest of the batters apart from Dinesh Karthik couldn’t even score in double figures.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Advertisement

The bowlers, however, came to RCB’s rescue as they restricted Lucknow to a total of 108, just one game after LSG had smashed 257 runs against Punjab Kings in their previous outing.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here