'Silence is The Source of Great Strength': Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Instagram Story After WTC Final Loss

Batting maestro Virat Kohli posted a cryptic post on his Instagram after India suffered a crushing defeat in the World Test Championship Final against Australia on Sunday. It was a dismal show from Team India in the one-off Test as they failed to put up a challenge against Pat Cummins and Co. at the Oval, London throughout the match.

It was a one-sided affair where Australis stamped their authority over the Asian Giants in all three departments to get their hands on the glorious mace.

Kohli posted an Instagram story with a philosophical quote a few hours after India’s failed attempt to win the World Test Championship which made it look a bit cryptic.

“Silence is the source of great strength," the quote Kohli shared on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, the onus was on Kohli to take the team over the line but the chase master failed to do so and was dismissed for 49 by Scott Boland courtesy a screamer for Steve Smith. India witnessed a collapse as they failed to recover and were bundled out before the Lunch break as Australia won the match by 209 runs.

It was not the first time when Kohli posted a cryptic Insta story during the WTC final.

“If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go," read the note shared by the 34-year-old on his Instagram story after Day 4’s play.

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India’s last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.