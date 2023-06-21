The Mind Lives in Doubt, The Heart Lives in Trust': Virat Kohli Shares Another Spiritual Quote on Instagram Story

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli posted another spiritual quote on his Instagram account on Wednesday. Kohli, who has over 250 million followers on Instagram, is quite active on the social media platform in recent times. The 34-year-old has been constantly posting random philosophical quotes on his Instagram story which raised many eyebrows. It started during the World Test Championship Final when Kohli posted a quote on his Insta story before the start of Day 3’s play and followed it with more after Day 4’s play and India’s defeat on Day 5,

While on Wednesday, he posted another one and wrote," The mind lives in doubt. The heart lives in trust. Trust is the bridge that leads to freedom from the ego-mind…," he wrote.

Recently, the 34-year-old also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for completing 12 years in Test cricket.

“12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful," he tweeted on Tuesday.

While he has faced scrutiny for his below-par show with the bat in the recently-concluded World Test Championship Final against Australia. His shot selection which led to his dismissal in the massive 444-run chase came under the scanner and was criticised by many. He scored 49 runs in the second innings before edging the ball outside the off stump to the slip where Steve Smith claimed a fine catch. India witnessed a collapse after Kohli’s dismissal as they failed to recover and were bundled out before the Lunch break.

