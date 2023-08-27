Virat Kohli is a Special Player, He Seems to be Getting Back Into Form: Legendary West Indies Cricketer

Legendary West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose heaped praise on Virat Kohli and suggested that he is getting back to his best after regaining form in recent times. Kohli went through a rough patch during 2021 and the first half of 2022, however, the batting maestro regained his form in the last year during the Asia Cup. He looked in supreme touch during the 2022 T20 World Cup and ended up becoming the leading run-getter. The 34-year-old replicated the same form in the ODIs after that as he has scored three centuries in his last 10 innings.

Ambrose backed Kohli and suggested every great batter goes through a rough patch in his career.

“He’s still a very good cricketer, a quality batsman. Every great batsman goes through patches where they struggle to score runs. I can’t think of any great batsman who never struggled in international cricket. Virat’s a special player. He’s had his time where he has struggled a bit but he seems to be getting back into form," the 59-year-old said on RevzSports.

Kohli also had a memorable tour of the West Indies this year where he ended his Test century drought on overseas soil.

Ambrose suggested that the batting maestro looked fluent on the West Indies tour as he saw glimpses of old Virat Kohli in the Test series.

“He scored a half century in the first Test against West Indies and then he scored a century. He looks to be in better form, very fluent and looks to be the Virat Kohli of old. He can still serve Indian cricket for a couple of years to come," he added.