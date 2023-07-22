WATCH: Virat Kohli at His Joyful Best, Enjoys Pancake and Dances on Field After Smashing 76th Century

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is an animated character, whenever he enters the cricket field, he can be one of the most fiery players, however, during the Test series against West Indies, Kohli has been seen in a never-seen-before chill avatar. In the first Test of the series, the 34-year-old was seen dancing on the field, and doing some hilarious antics as he seemingly enjoyed himself.

During the second Test as well, Kohli was seen at his joyous best, after smashing his 76th international century on Day 2 in Trinidad, the legendary batter was seen gorging on what appeared to be a pancake while he was on the field.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen eating a snack, and he was also seen dancing on the field while enjoying the pancake. The incident seemingly took place ahead of the start of play on Day 3.

Watch Virat Kohli enjoys a snack, and dances on the field:

Earlier on Friday, Kohli notches his 76th ton and that too, in a milestone match where he was playing in his 500th international game. He also became the first player to score a hundred on his 500th match, none of the legends who played more than 500 games were able to score even a fifty on their 500th match.

Talking about the second Test between India and West Indies, the hosts were batting at 117/2 on Day 3 when the heavens opened up to halt play in the first session.

They trailed India by 321 runs as Rohit Sharma’s side managed to score 438 runs, riding on Kohli’s ton, and fifties from the captain, as well as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking after notching his 29th Test hundred, Virat revealed his mindset that he was not looking to chase any records, he was simply looking to help his team.