'Always Wanted to Take His Wicket': Bangladesh Spinner Recalls Dismissing Virat Kohli

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz has said taking Virat Kohli’s wicket was like a dream come true for him. The Bangladeshi offspinner reflected upon the moment when he dismissed the Indian batter during a bilateral series last year.

Mehidy had his wish granted in the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said that the moment felt like an achievement to him.

“I always wanted to take his wicket. He was saved by the review in Hyderabad. [Litton Das] unfortunately dropped him during the ODI series. It was a great feeling to get him out," Mehidy said.

Kohli did not have a good game in Mirpur in the second Test against Bangladesh.

The iconic batter only managed a single run in 22 balls.

Mehidy had a perfect build-up to Kohli’s dismissal as he got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in that spell.

He delivered nine balls to Kohli in the second innings and conceded just a single.

During the penultimate delivery of the 19th over, bowled by Mehidy, Kohli came forward for a defensive shot. The ball had a bit of air on it and caught the inside edge of Kohli’s bat before Mominul Haque took a catch at short leg.

The Bangladeshi cricketer finally got his prized moment after six years of trying and went on to pick up a fifer in that innings.

Mehidy’s efforts though proved futile as India went on to record a nervy win.

India’s 314-run total in the first innings proved to be the point of difference as they sealed a narrow three-wicket victory.

Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock of 93 runs tin the first dig while Shreyas Iyer contributed with 87 runs.

In the second innings, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who scored 42 runs in 62 balls and helped India cross the finish line.