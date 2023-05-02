Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's Gesture For KL Rahul Amid Dramatic RCB vs LSG Match Wins the Internet | WATCH

It turned out to be quite an unfavourable match for Lucknow Super Kings skipper KL Rahul against Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday. Rahul not only suffered a grievous injury but he also had to end up on the losing side last night at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Apart from a thrilling run chase, the game was marred by a fiery altercation between Virat Kohli and Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir.

But there was one particular moment that stood out amid all. Despite leaving the field early in the game due to his thigh injury, Rahul showcased sheer valiance to come out to bat, in a bid to score the winning runs for Lucknow. Rahul could only manage to face three deliveries but soon after the match came to an end, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj ran up to him to check up on the Lucknow skipper’s injury. Kohli and Siraj’s sportsmanship was lauded by cricket fans.

Admiring the brilliant chemistry of Team India cricketers, this user commented, “Love their bonding."

Some were in awe of KL Rahul’s determination and courage.

Lauding Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj’s gesture, this person tweeted, “This is called sportsman spirit."

KL Rahul endured an injury while fielding during the Bangalore innings. The incident took place on the last ball of the second over when Rahul dived to save a boundary. Rahul pulled off a sublime attempt but he was soon spotted in some serious discomfort. He was even seen holding his right thigh. Rahul later had to limp off the field.

Meanwhile, Lucknow bowlers put up a terrific show to restrict Bangalore to an achievable total of 126. Lucknow’s Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq claimed three wickets for his side yesterday. Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, on the other hand, scripted terrific figures of 2/21 after completing his four overs. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis played a vital knock of 44 to guide his side to a respectable total.

The target might have looked achievable but Lucknow’s batting line-up made a mockery of the run chase. The KL Rahul-led side folded for just 108. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma scalped two wickets each to earn an 18-run win for Bangalore. With five wins in nine matches, the Faf du Plessis-led side are now placed in fifth position in the IPL 2023 standings.

