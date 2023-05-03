Virat Kohli Names Legendary Overseas Player Who Would Have Been 'Real Boss' in IPL

Virat Kohli’s admiration for legendary batter Sir Viv Richards is an open secret. When asked to share his opinion on the greatest of all time debate, Kohli responded that Sir Viv, along with Sachin Tendulkar, revolutionised batting in their generations. The talismanic India batter has now once again heaped praise on Richards through Instagram Stories.

Kohli shared a video in which the former Caribbean batter could be heard talking about the playing style of T20 cricket. “I would have loved that [playing in franchise-based T20 competitions]. I think it [bat] would have been too powerful with the bats today," Richards said while sharing his views on T20 cricket. “The real boss," Kohli captioned while sharing the clip. A screengrab of Kohli’s Instagram Stories is now doing the rounds.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Cricket fans did not want to miss the opportunity to share their views on how Viv Richards would have fared in T20 cricket. There was also an obvious comparison between Richards and Virat Kohli.

Lauding the former West Indies batter, this user commented, “He [Viv Richards] was surely Virat Kohli of the previous generation. Unreal Smasher of the ball and the best batsman of that generation. Had the same level of aggression and he used to threaten the umpires, let alone the players."

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Another person said that Richards would have succeeded with flying colors in T20 cricket.

Advertisement

Some showered immense praise on Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

Viv Richards, a pioneer of aggressive batting in the 1970s and 80s, capped off his stellar international career with 36 centuries to his name. In Tests, Richards boasts a stellar average of 50.23. He retired from ODIs with a staggering strike rate of little more than 90, a feat which was certainly quite unimaginable during his playing days.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is one of the finest batters of this generation. With 75 international centuries under his belt, Kohli has been India’s most consistent performer across all three formats of the game in recent times.

The 34-year-old is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After featuring in nine matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter has scored 364 runs with a strike rate of 137.88 in IPL 2023. He has so far notched up five half-centuries in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here