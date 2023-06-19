Rs 8.9cr per Insta Post, Endorsements Worth Rs 175cr – Kohli’s Net Worth Goes Past Rs 1000Cr: Report

India is a cricket-crazy country and the amount of love the players receive from the fans is unmatchable. Over the years, several individuals have emerged as the superstar of the game but one man who stands out, especially in the modern era, is Virat Kohli. Whether on the field or on social media, Kohli’s fan following is beyond every limit. With 253 million followers, Kohli is the most popular Indian face on Instagram. In fact, some big guns of world sports, like Roger Federer, and Sergio Ramos to name a few, are far away from the Indian cricketer.

Apart from being a cricketer, Kohli has become one of the favourite faces in the Indian advertisement market. And now, reports have claimed that he has gone a notch higher with a net worth of Rs 1050 crore, becoming one of the richest athletes in the world.

Advertisement

According to StockGro, a Bengaluru-based trading and investing company, Kohli is one of the ‘world’s highest-earning athletes’. The company categorically mentioned his income from cricket, social media revenues, personal assets, and other business ventures, citing Forbes, DNA, MPL, and Startuptalky as their sources.

A look at Kohli’s earnings

The BCCI has put Virat Kohli in the ‘A+’ category of its annual contract, worth Rs 7 crore. The former Indian captain earns Rs 15 lakh per Test appearance, Rs 6 lakh each for ODI, and Rs 3 lakh from a single T20 match. Apart from his earnings from cricket, he also co-owns the Indian Super League club FC Goa, a tennis team, and a pro-wrestling team.

Advertisement

He has also been a prominent face of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from where he makes a heft amount of Rs 15 crore annually.