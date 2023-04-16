Virat Kohli Never Bogged Down by the Bowlers: Legendary India Batter Hails RCB's Maestro

Legendary India batter Mithali Raj heaped huge praise on Royal Challengers Bangalore batting maestro Virat Kohli after his third half-century of the season in the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Kohli, who started the IPL 2023 with match-winning fifty against Mumbai Indians, continued his purple patch with the bat and scored another fine half-century on Saturday to help RCB get back to winning ways.

Kohli completed his half-century in 33 balls but was dismissed right after that but his knock helped RCB post a challenging 175-run target in front of Delhi Capitals which they failed to chase. With his fine form, Kohli has emerged as one of the contenders to win the Orange Cap this season.

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer First KKR Batter to Score an IPL Century Since Brendon McCullum in 2008

Advertisement

Mithali lauded Kohli’s positive intent against the pacers who clock 140/150 kmph at regular intervals

“An opener setting momentum for team is important in T20s and Virat did just that against Delhi Capitals. Virat charges against the bowlers who are bowling at a speed of 140/150 kmph. He’s never bogged down by the bowlers. The strike rate with which he’s scoring runs in the middle will give the confidence to the other batters to do well when they step in," Mithali said on Star Sports.

While the legendary batter was also pleased with KL Rahul’s knock against Punjab Kings as the LSG skipper returned to form and registered his first fifty of the season. It has not been an ideal year for Rahul so far as he lost his ODI vice-captain and was also dropped from the India’s Test squad which has put his international career on a backfoot.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“KL Rahul coming into form is good news for Lucknow. This will give confidence to this team. If Rahul’s bat speaks, this team will post a good score. And he has some quality bowlers who can defend the total for Lucknow Super Giants."

Advertisement

Before Saturday’s clash, Rahul was going through a lean patch with the bat as he registered a string of low scores – 8, 20, 35 and 18 in the first four matches.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here