Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Fashion Sense, 'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Main...' | Watch

Team India premier batter Virat Kohli opened up on his fashion sense during his early days and said that when he looked at the photos he feels a bit embarrassed by the clothes he used to wear. Kohli is one of the biggest icons in India and people of all ages follow the legendary batter on and off-field activities. The batting maestro is also known for his impeccable fashion sense as he endorses several big brands and is the most-followed Indian on Instagram.

In a viral video, Kohli talked about how he used to dress during his younger days and shared he used to think that he is the most stylish but get embarrassed after watching old photos.

“Calling it a fashion sense is a very refined term. I had corduroy pant, and it was bell bottoms, boots with high heels and printed shirt with big embroidery on it and I used to think, kya lag raha hoon mai, I am the most stylish boy. When is I see the pictures, my god it is such an embarrassment," Kohli said in the video.

The legendary batter has over 260 million followers on Instagram the third most by any athlete on the social media platform after football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Recently, Kohli scored his fifth half-century of the IPL 2023 campaign.

The 34-year-old has been in a rich vein of form this season for RCB, providing his side crucial starts and he did exactly the same against KKR as well as they came out to chase KKR’s target of 201 runs.

Kohli completed his fifty in 33 balls and had earlier notched an outstanding record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as well. On Wednesday, April 26, Virat became the first player to score 3000 runs at the iconic venue in Bengaluru in the shortest format. The stand-in skipper was leading RCB for a third game running with Faf du Plessis nursing a rib injury However, he failed to led his team to win over KKR to suffer his first defeat as captain this season.

