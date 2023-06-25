'Virat Kohli Was Batting Overnight, Yet Partied All Night And Next Day he Scored 250': Ishant Sharma

Senior India paceman Ishant Sharma opened up on the different phases of Virat Kohli’s cricketing journey and recalled a moment from the past when the batting maestro scored a 250 after partying the whole night. Kohli has transformed himself in the past few years and is currently ranked among one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

Kohli has often said that he transformed himself after 2012 and now follows a very strict diet and works hard in the gym to maintain his fitness. He also brought the fitness revolution in Indian cricket when he took over the captaincy charge as during his tenure passing the yo-yo Test was mandatory to get selected for the Indian team.

Also Read | ‘No Accountability From Captain’: Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Selectors for Not Questioning Rohit Sharma After WTC Final

Advertisement

Ishant and Kohli shared a very strong bond of friendship as they started playing together in the Under17 days and went on representing Delhi domestic and Indian cricket teams.

Ishant said that he has seen every phase of Kohli from the party guy to fitness freak.

“He has changed a lot. I have seen his party phase and his tattoo phase as well," Ishant said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel.

Ishant recalled an incident from their U-19 days when Kohli partied all night and scored 250 the next day.

“We were playing an U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well." The 34-year-old continued.

Also Read | I Will be Disappointed if Sanju Samson Does Not Finish His Career All Guns Blazing: Ravi Shastri

While, the veteran pacer hailed Kohli’s commitment towards fitness, the journey which he started in 2012.

Advertisement

“The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket in general went to a different level."