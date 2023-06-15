Throwback WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Peak Fitness by Running 4 Runs; Cheteshwar Pujara's Stellar Reaction Sums It Up

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli set the tone for all the Indian players with his fitness level, leading by example. Ever since he made his debut in 2008, Kohli has cemented his legacy in world cricket as one of the best batsmen in the world not just with his skills, but also with his sheer determination.

The 34-year-old remains one of the fittest athletes in world cricket, and has on many occasions shared the diet secrets and the incredible amount of hard working that goes behind in maintaining his fitness levels.

Recently, a fan shared an old video of Kohli running 4 runs on a single delivery back in 2017, which reminded fans of what the talismanic batter can do when given the chance to flex his muscles.

The incident took place in a Test match between India and Sri Lanka, in the video, Kohli can be seen batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

The Indian duo ran four runs on the delivery, and looked at each other, with Pujara’s smile summing up his emotions for Virat.

While Pujara struggled somewhat during completing the maximums runs allowed on a single delivery, Virat, on the other hand, stole 4 runs comfortably.

It is one of the reasons why the former Indian captain has been able to break numerous records because even when he’s not getting the boundaries, he continues to rotate the strike.

Talking about the Test match, it was the second Test between India and Sri Lanka which the Virat Kohli-led unit were able to win by a whopping margin of an innings and 239 runs.

