'Grudges, Anger, Negativity': Virat Kohli Posts Instagram Story After On-field Spats With LSG Stars

Batting maestro Virat Kohli posted a video of Kevin Hart on his Instagram story where the latter can be seen talking about grudges, anger and negativity in life. Kohli, who is currently participating in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, was recently got involved in on-field altercations with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir in the IPL match in Lucknow. After his heated exchange, the trio was fined by the match referee as Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent match fees while Naveen got a 50 per cent fine.

Kohli faced scrutiny after his aggressive behaviour on the field against LSG.

Advertisement

Also Read | MI Owner Akash Ambani Shares Special Message For CSK Batter Ambati Rayudu on Completing 200 IPL Matches

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, he posted a story, on Instagram where American actor and stand-up comedian Hart talked about moving on in life.

“No matter how much emotions and feeling that you have, or how much hurt you have, the life has to go on. Life doesn’t stop for anybody. So if you don’t process that, and understand you’re stuck in whatever time period it is, you are hurt forever. Grudges, anger, negativity… I don’t have time for it. Because I’m living so many positive things. I can’t stand in the past, and bathe in what was wrong," Hart said in the video.

Meanwhile, it all started with an on-field altercation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the second innings of the match. The Afghanistan pacer was also seen in an animated exchange during the post-match formality after RCB earned the points on offer. Kohli was also seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before LSG mentor Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder away. But, things took a turn for the worse as Gambhir squared up against Kohli and the spat ensued.

When it comes to RCB, they are going through a tough phase in IPL 2023 with back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. They are currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table with 5 wins in 11 matches. The recent defeats have made their chances of making it to the playoffs stage quite slim as their NRR is also negative (-0.345).