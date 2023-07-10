Trends :IND VS WIIND VS WI Dream11Sunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'We Played at Dominica in 2011': Virat Kohli's Million-Dollar Post For Team India Coach Rahul Dravid

'We Played at Dominica in 2011': Virat Kohli's Million-Dollar Post For Team India Coach Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli shared a picture with Rahul Dravid fondly recalling the time when they both played together at Dominica against West Indies back in 2011

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 07:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli pens special post for Rahul Dravid (Virat Kohli Instagram)
Virat Kohli pens special post for Rahul Dravid (Virat Kohli Instagram)

Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt post for Team India coach Rahul Dravid days ahead of the first Test against the West Indies. The Men in Blue have touched down in Dominica ahead of the two-match red-ball series slated to kick-start on July 12 with preparations in full swing as the Indian team returns to action.

In the previous assignment, the side led by Rohit Sharma suffered a defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia. Since then, the Indian players were given a month-long break before they reunited in Barbados ahead of the West Indies tour which also consists of a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.

With the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup also set to be played later this year it will be a jam-packed calendar for the Indian team starting with the Caribbean tour, however, the players are all looking in good spirits as they gear up to begin the next WTC cycle 2023-25.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Picturesque Beauty of Dominica Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test

Ahead of the first Test, Kohli shared a picture with Dravid, recalling the time when they shared the field together in 2011, at the same venue which will be hosting the upcoming series opener.

Looking back on the journey since, Kohli captained the Indian team, and Dravid is now the head coach of the Men in Blue, and the 34-year-old said he felt ‘grateful’ about life coming full circle.

“The only two guys part of the last Test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful," wrote Virat in the caption of his post with Dravid.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jay Shah Will Not Visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023
  • This is the official Youtube channel of CricketNext
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal in an Exciting Talent: Ajinkya Rahane | IND vs WI | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli
  • BCCI Trolled Over India Jersey For Test Series Against West Indies | Cricket News | WI vs IND
  • Cheteshwar Pujara Shares Clip of Him Training Hard in Nets Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2023 Final

    • ALSO READ| MS Dhoni Given Blockbuster Welcome in Chennai Ahead of ‘LGM’ Trailer Launch, Craze for ‘Thala’ Will Give You Goosebumps | WATCH

    For the unversed, India visited the Caribbean islands in 2011 for a solitary T20I match, followed by five ODIs and three Test matches. Kohli and Dravid shared the field together in the third Test at Roseau which eventually ended in a draw and the Men in Blue would go on to claim the series having won the first Test, while the second game had also been drawn.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 07:15 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 07:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App