Watch: Virat Kohli's Cheeky Reaction After Ravindra Jadeja Escapes 'Vicious' Delivery, Asks For Helmet

In an otherwise miserable outing against Team India in the first Test, it was West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s bowling which hit the headlines for some peculiar reasons. On day two of the opening Test, Virat Kohli had questioned the legality of Brathwaite’s bowling action.

Brathwaite once again hogged the limelight on day three of the Test after the West Indies captain managed to produce some extra bounce off the pitch to perplex Ravindra Jadeja. The India all-rounder went forward to defend Brathwaite’s overpitched delivery. But due to a sharp turn and vicious bounce, Jadeja was completely beaten.

The impact of Brathwaite’s delivery forced Jadeja to turn towards the dressing room and ask for a helmet. The incident took place in the 137th over of Team India innings.

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 37 as India declared their first innings having scored 421 runs after losing five wickets. With a miraculous performance required to stay alive in the contest, the West Indies batting unit once again failed to do anything significant. Having registered a five-wicket haul earlier in the Test, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped seven more wickets in the second innings to bowl out West Indies for 130.

Jadeja bagged five wickets in the series opener as Team India claimed a convincing victory by an innings and 141 runs.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Man of the Match for pulling off a stunning knock of 171 at Windsor Park in Dominica. Following Team India’s emphatic win, skipper Rohit Sharma appreciated Jaiswal.

