IND vs AUS: How Has Virat Kohli Fared on Day 5 in Test Cricket With India Needing 280 Runs to Win WTC Final?

The onus will be on former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to lead the charge on Day 5 against Australia as India need 280 runs to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Kohli batting at 44 needs to bay the role of the key orchestrator as India aim to win their first ICC trophy since they lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

During the WTC final 2023 Day 4, India were handed a target of 444 runs to win the match as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 on June 10, Saturday at the Oval.

India started brightly with skipper Rohit Sharma smashing 43 runs before the dismissals of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara meant that the burden of carrying the team fell on Kohli and Rahane’s shoulders.

The duo stitched together a partnership of 71 runs at stumps on Day 4. While Rahane was the leading run-scorer in the first innings with a score of 89, Kohli could only manage 14 in the previous inning.

The ‘chase master’ will look to make amends as he would hope to carry India all the way to the title of WTC but for that the Rohit Sharma-led unit need to score 280 runs on the final day of the ‘Ultimate Test’.

Virat Kohli’s record on Day 5 of Test cricket:

Take a look at the 34-year-old’s past record on Day 5 in red-ball cricket, Kohli has played 14 innings on the final day of a Test. In total, he has scored 696 runs on the last day at an average of 69.6 breaching the three-figure mark more than three times.