From Overtaking Don Bradman to Surpassing Rahul Dravid: All Records Virat Kohli Can Break at WTC Final

Virat Kohli is always known to be up for the big games and as India prepare to take on Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London from Wednesday, the former India captain has eyes set some big records.

Kohli has 28 Test centuries to his name and if he manages to score another, he will with legendary Australian batter Don Bradman’s career tally. In terms of active cricketers, Kohli will also draw level with England star Joe Root, who has 29, behind only Steve Smith, who has 30 tons.

A century will also mean he becomes the sole owner of the second spot in the list of most hundreds by an Indian against Australia in Tests. Virat and Sunil Gavaskar have eight each with Sachin leading the list with 11.

Kohli will also have the chance to go past Rahul Dravid’s in the list of most runs scored against Australia. He currently has 1979 runs at an average of 48.26 from 24 matches and needs 188 runs more to surpass Dravid, who has 2166 runs. Only Sachin Tendulkar, with 3630 runs and VVS Laxman, with 2434 runs, have more.

Kohli also needs just 21 runs to get to 2,000 runs in Test cricket against Australia and 55 more runs to touch the 5,000-run mark against Australia across all formats.

Virat has played 92 matches, scoring 4,945 runs at an average of 50.97 across all formats against Australia, with his highest score being 186. He has registered 16 centuries and 24 fifties against the Aussies.

Kohli will also surpass Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-getter in Tests for India. Kohli trails Sehwag (8586) by only 170 runs and will then be only behind Tendulkar (15921), Dravid (13288), Gavaskar (10122), and Laxman (8781).

