Virat Kohli Relishing ODI World Cup 2023 'Challenge', Reveals the 'Highlight' of His 15-year Career

Virat Kohli is looking forward to the next ‘challenge’ of his career, the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as it would help propel the former Indian captain to ‘another level’ in Kohli’s own words.

The talismanic batter is currently preparing for the Asia Cup 2023 along with the other Indian cricketers in Alur, Karnataka where the Indian team have set up their camp. Rohit Sharma’s men are set to lock horns with Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup on September 2.

The last time India squared off against Pakistan was at the T20 World Cup last year when Kohli smashed an unbeaten knock of 83 runs which helped the Men in Blue pull off an epic chase to beat Babar Azam’s men.

Virat insisted that even after 15 years, new challenges still excite him, and the latest challenge in his career is the ODI World Cup at home later this year.

“Any challenge in front of you, you look forward to it. When difficulty comes in front of you get excited. You don’t shy away from it. After 15 years I still like encounters, and the World Cup 2023 is one (challenge). It excites me, I need something new to, you know, propel me to another level," said Kohli during a promotional event in Bengaluru on Monday, August 28.

Having won the ODI World Cup in 2011, Virat picked the triumph at home as his ‘career highlight’ saying that he himself at the time perhaps didn’t understand the magnitude of the achievement.

“My career highlight is obviously winning the World Cup in 2011. I was 23 at the time, and I probably didn’t understand the magnitude of it. But now at 34, and has played many World Cups, which we haven’t been able to win, So, I understand the emotions of all the senior players," said the Delhi-born batter.

