Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Asia Cup Marnus LabuschagneAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'Terrible Tragedy That Virat Kohli Isn’t Test Captain': Bollywood Actor Slams 'Poor Team Selection' for WTC Final

'Terrible Tragedy That Virat Kohli Isn’t Test Captain': Bollywood Actor Slams 'Poor Team Selection' for WTC Final

India have been criticised for not picking R Ashwin in their playing XI for the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 17:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli was the captain when India lost to New Zealand in the WTC final in 2021. (AP Photo)
Virat Kohli was the captain when India lost to New Zealand in the WTC final in 2021. (AP Photo)

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor isn’t happy with India’s team selection and approach for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final in London.

Harsh, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, expressed his disappointment through a Tweet after India took the field against Australia for the ‘Ultimate Test’ at The Oval on Wednesday, June 7.

Harsh felt the Indian team is going through the motion and the leadership of Virat Kohli could have brought more “intensity and hunger" into the squad.

He further made a special mention of Jasprit Bumrah’s unfortunate injury, which certainly turned out to be a “huge blow" for the Indian brigade.

Advertisement

The actor wrote, “Terrible tragedy that Virat Kohli isn’t test captain anymore there is no intensity or hunger without him at the helm. The players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit Sharma. A poor team selection also Ashwin had to play and Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow."

Soon after Harsh’s opinion surfaced online, Indian cricket fans jumped into the comment section, shelling out their thoughts on team selection for the WTC final.

A fan mentioned Rishabh Pant, who is also out of the WTC squad due to injury issues.

“Pant’s absence will hurt," the comment read.

A fan supported Harsh’s thoughts on India’s Test captaincy, saying that Rohit Sharma lacks in showing “creativity" in bowling changes.

Advertisement

“The decision of not playing Ashwin for Shardul was very poor cause Shardul is neither that good of a bowler nor a batter," the user wrote.

Despite not being the captain of the team, Kohli has much to do with his batting in the WTC final, according to a fan.

Advertisement

Keeping all the debates aside, a fan commented, “Sometimes it’s better that people focus on their own roles."

Winning the al-important toss, Rohit opted to bowl first a the grassy surface of The Oval.

top videos
  • WTC Final has Drifted Away from India: Harbhajan Singh | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli | Cricket News
  • 'Would be Difficult for England to go Bazball Against this Aussie Attack': Steve Smith
  • What Makes Steve Smith The Best 'Test Player' of This Generation? - Day 2 Player of The Day
  • Rohit Sharma Disappoints With the Bat | WTC Final | IND vs AUS | India vs Australia
  • Steve Smith Joins Elite List | Virat Kohli | WTC Final | Cricket News

    • Indian pacers pulled off a commendable start, getting rid of Australia’s top three batters early in the game. But the dominance did not last long with a mammoth partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith putting the Aussies in control.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 17:46 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 17:46 IST
    Read More